Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SERA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SERA stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

