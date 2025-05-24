Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in MGE Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7,321.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.80. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

