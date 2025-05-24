Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 11,126 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,076,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 317,091 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Down 4.0%

Stellantis stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.5032 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

