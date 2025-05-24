Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $34.35 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.