Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE KGC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.