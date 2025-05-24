Focus Partners Wealth Has $123,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4%

VIR opened at $4.50 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.