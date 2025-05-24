Focus Partners Wealth Has $137,000 Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,791 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,362 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,801,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

