Focus Partners Wealth Has $145,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in RPC were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $993.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.86. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

