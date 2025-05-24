Focus Partners Wealth Has $175,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

