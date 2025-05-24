Focus Partners Wealth Has $82,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.