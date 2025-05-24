Focus Partners Wealth Invests $121,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,233 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 276,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 404,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

