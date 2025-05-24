Focus Partners Wealth Invests $145,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:NWG opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

