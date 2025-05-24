Focus Partners Wealth Invests $163,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

MUFG stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

