Focus Partners Wealth Invests $167,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,385.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $123,880.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $365,634.10. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $47,859.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 615,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,048.82. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,421 shares of company stock worth $603,164. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

