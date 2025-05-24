Focus Partners Wealth Invests $207,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Honda Motor by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE HMC opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.54. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.