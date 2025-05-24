Focus Partners Wealth Invests $214,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GVA stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $223,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,447.68. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $679,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.