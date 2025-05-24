Focus Partners Wealth Invests $215,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DME Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 127,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 848,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,994,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. This represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

