Focus Partners Wealth Invests $215,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

