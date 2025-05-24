Focus Partners Wealth Invests $216,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

RQI opened at $12.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

