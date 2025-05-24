Focus Partners Wealth Invests $94,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 64,268 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.95 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

