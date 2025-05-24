Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $200,000 Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.17% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PTH opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

