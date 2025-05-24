Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.49. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

