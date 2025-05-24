Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.11.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $587.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.83. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $358.80 and a 52-week high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.