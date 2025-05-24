Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $64.65 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
