Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $64.65 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.