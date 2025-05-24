Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $606,190.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,314.33. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $497,550.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $326,245.50. The trade was a 60.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $113.38 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

