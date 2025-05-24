Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 92,815 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.59 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

