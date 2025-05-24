Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,493 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Western Union were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after acquiring an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

NYSE:WU opened at $9.42 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

