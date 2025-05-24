Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 2,817 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

