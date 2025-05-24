Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 48,303.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.35. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.

In related news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,440.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,429.26. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

