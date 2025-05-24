Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 4,256 NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.16% of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000.

NASDAQ HYBI opened at $49.45 on Friday. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3503 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return.

