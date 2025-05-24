Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 70,000 Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

