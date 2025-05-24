Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 26,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,308,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 274,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of MJ opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.31. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

