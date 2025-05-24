Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 813.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

