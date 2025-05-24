Focus Partners Wealth Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 228,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3%
RSPG opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
