Focus Partners Wealth Takes $195,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

