Focus Partners Wealth Takes $207,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.58.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.