Focus Partners Wealth Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.23 and a one year high of $124.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.