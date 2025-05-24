Focus Partners Wealth Takes $99,000 Position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.07% of Metagenomi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Metagenomi by 482.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Metagenomi by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 145,536 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.65. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Metagenomi ( NASDAQ:MGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 134.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

