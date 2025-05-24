Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

