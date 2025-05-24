Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 51,823 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, Director Chandra P. Leo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

