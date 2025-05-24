Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,704 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on UEC shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Uranium Energy Trading Up 25.0%
Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
