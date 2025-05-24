Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$199.45 and traded as high as C$231.36. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$230.37, with a volume of 243,244 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$199.45. The firm has a market cap of C$31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Christopher Bell sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.94, for a total value of C$164,432.82. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total value of C$108,540.35. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,292 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

