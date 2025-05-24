Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.