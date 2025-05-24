Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:BEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
