FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YSEP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3%

YSEP opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

