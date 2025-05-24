FY2026 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck Boosted by DA Davidson

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on IDN. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck Stock Up 17.7%

NYSE IDN opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellicheck news, Director Gregory Braca sold 7,703 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $33,353.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563.59. The trade was a 90.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.