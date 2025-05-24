FY2028 EPS Estimates for Workday Decreased by Zacks Research

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Shares of WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

