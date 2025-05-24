German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of German American Bancorp worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $37.90 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,673 shares in the company, valued at $461,667.15. The trade was a 17.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,135 shares of company stock valued at $44,456. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

