Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,991,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $69,808,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,826,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Globus Medical by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

