Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

