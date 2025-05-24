Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 206.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.